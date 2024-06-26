First-Year BTech Student Alleges Ragging At Uttarakhand Engineering College

Representative Photo |

In an unexpected development, a first-year BTech student in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand has accused his seniors of ragging at an engineering college.

The student filed an online complaint with the GB Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology's Ghurdauri anti-ragging cell. In the online complaint, the student who stays in the institute's Trishul hostel has claimed that some second-year students came into his room on the night of June 21, 2024, and ragged him, as reported by PTI.

The GB Pant Institute of Engineering and Technology's anti-ragging cell convened a meeting on Tuesday after promptly receiving the student's complaint. In this meeting, the students named by the complainant were summoned to investigate the matter.

Read Also KP West ward SSC meritorious students felecitated

All of the accused could not be questioned because the college is closed for summer break. According to PTI, the anti-ragging cell has already given VN Kala, the institute director, its preliminary report based on the interrogation.

"Four to five students have been identified by the anti-ragging cell for their involvement. The preliminary inquiry report has been submitted to the proctor board for detailed investigation," Kala told PTI. Following the break, the parents of the accused students were invited to the institute to explain the behaviour of the accused. Kala also revealed that third-year hostel registrations have been temporarily suspended.