 KP West ward SSC meritorious students felecitated
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryKP West ward SSC meritorious students felecitated

KP West ward SSC meritorious students felecitated

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
article-image

Felicitations of SSC meritorious students and principals of KP West ward was organised at Valia Banquets by Cosmopolitan Education Society & Children Welfare Centre along with Convenors and Co-Convenors of KP West ward Secondary schools.
Hon. MLA Ameet Satam, Ex-Educational Inspector Navanath Vanve and Mr Bharat Valia Vice - President Cosmopolitan Education society, were thanked for gracing the occasion.
This event was possible because of the support of Ajay Kaul Sir founder Trustee Chidren Welfare centre & Principal of SCD Barfivala Vidya Purov and her team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KP West ward SSC meritorious students felecitated

KP West ward SSC meritorious students felecitated

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation organise Health Camp

Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation organise Health Camp

Nari Shakti at display during Trishakti Corps Women’s Motor Cycle Expedition In North Bengal And...

Nari Shakti at display during Trishakti Corps Women’s Motor Cycle Expedition In North Bengal And...

Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of the ICSI organises 10th International Yoga Day

Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of the ICSI organises 10th International Yoga Day

IAF Concludes 3rd 'Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program' (WASP) With A Capstone Seminar

IAF Concludes 3rd 'Warfare & Aerospace Strategy Program' (WASP) With A Capstone Seminar