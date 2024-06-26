KP West ward SSC meritorious students felecitated

Felicitations of SSC meritorious students and principals of KP West ward was organised at Valia Banquets by Cosmopolitan Education Society & Children Welfare Centre along with Convenors and Co-Convenors of KP West ward Secondary schools.

Hon. MLA Ameet Satam, Ex-Educational Inspector Navanath Vanve and Mr Bharat Valia Vice - President Cosmopolitan Education society, were thanked for gracing the occasion.

This event was possible because of the support of Ajay Kaul Sir founder Trustee Chidren Welfare centre & Principal of SCD Barfivala Vidya Purov and her team.