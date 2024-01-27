Delhi Crime: Man Stabbed, Shot By 4 ‘Friends’ In Shastri Park After Drinking Alcohol Together; Shocking Visuals Surface

X

In a horrific incident caught on camera, four men attacked a man with a knife and later shot him in Delhi’s Shastri Park on Friday evening.

The purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), which surfaced on Saturday, shows four men mercilessly stabbing a man as locals present nearby fled the scene. After repeated blows the man falls down and one of the accused appears to pull out a gun and points at the victim. While this horrific scene unfolds a few bystanders try to intervene to stop the brutal attack but one of the accused slaps a person and asks other to run away.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content)

As per reports, the four men have been identified as Salim, Saud, Bilal, and Firoj. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Sameer Ahmed.

Soon after the attack, locals informed the police about the incident who, when arrived at the crime scene, found the victim laying in the front of a store with multiple injuries. Ahmed was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the accused and the victim were drinking together when Ahmed allegedly bit Bilal. This angered Bilal and he along with his three friends attacked Ahmed and fired at him. Currently, all four accused are on the run and police have launched a manhunt to nab them.