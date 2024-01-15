Delhi Crime: Youth Dies After Being Thrashed Brutally By Miscreants In Sangam Vihar Area; Old CCTV Footage Of Attack Surfaces | Twitter

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a youth admitted in trauma centre after being thrashed brutally died on Monday. The youth was dragged out of his house and was beaten inhumanely by few miscreants in Delhi' Sangam Vihar area. The video of the youth being thrashed by the miscreants is doing rounds on social media. The entire incident was caught on social media and it can be seen in the video that the youth is being beaten brutally.

He died at a Trauma Center today

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh who is a resident of H-17 Sangam Vihar. He died at a Trauma Center today. Rakesh was admitted to the trauma center after he was brutally beaten by a few unidentified assailants in the area. It can be seen in the video that few miscreants drag Rakesh out of his house who is in a semi-naked condition.

दिनांक 29 दिसंबर 2023 की रात 11:30 बजे के आसपास कुछ लोगों ने एच-17, संगम विहार निवासी राकेश नामक युवक को घसीट घसीटकर पीटा था। जिसकी आज 15 जनवरी को Truma Centre में मौत हो गई है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में साफ दिखाई दे रहा है की कुछ युवक राकेश को कितनी बुरी तरह से पीट रहे हैं@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/5JPP5i6iZb — Crime Reporter Anil Gupta (@Anil1234K) January 15, 2024

The miscreants slapped, kicked and also hit Rakesh with stones

The miscreants brought him to the road and started beating him. The miscreants slapped, kicked and also hit Rakesh with stones. It can be seen in the video that an old lady comes close to Rakesh as he had fell to the ground, the miscreants also hit that old woman and forced her to leave the spot. The miscreants again start hitting Rakesh inhumanely.

One of the miscreants also kicks Rakesh on his face

One of the miscreants also kicks Rakesh on his face while he was lying on the street. He fell unconscious after being beaten by the miscreants. The residents came to the rescue and shooed away the attackers. They took Rakesh to a nearby hospital, where he was referred to the trauma center. Rakesh lost his life today at the trauma center.

There are no reports of any police action into the matter

There are no reports of any police action into the matter. The incident occurred on December 29, 2023 at around 11:30 PM. The miscreants barged into the house of Rakesh and dragged him out of the house and killed him. The reason behind the crime is also not ascertained yet.