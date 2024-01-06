 Video: Bystanders Act As Mute Spectators While Elderly Man Gets Brutally Thrashed In UP’s Unnao, Case Registered
Video: Bystanders Act As Mute Spectators While Elderly Man Gets Brutally Thrashed In UP's Unnao, Case Registered

Case registered against accused, Police teams working on expediting arrest of the attacker

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Elderly man thrashed in Unnao | @priyarajputlive

Unnao, UP: A video that has captured extreme brutality is doing rounds on social media inviting criticism from all corners. In the video, a man can be see mercilessly thrashing an elderly person for over 20 minutes in a busy vegetable market in UP's Unnao.

It can be clearly seen in the video how the incident took place while the crowd kept watching. By standers were standing stiff like mute spectators and no one is seen coming forward to control the attacker. The motive behind the assault is still not clear.

Accused still to be arrested

To the post, U.P police have replied saying that a case has been registered against the attacker. Police said, "Taking cognizance of the above video, a case has been registered under relevant sections on the basis of the complaint received from the victim by the Barasgawar police station and the police team is trying to arrest the accused."

This is not just first time that Unnao is expoeriencing such a henous act. Just a month ago, A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by the family members of the girl he loved in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The incident took place in Atiya Rasoolpur village of Unnao when he had come to meet the girl. The following day, on Monday, his body was found hanging from a noose in a mango tree, two hundred meters away from his girlfriend's village.

UP Shocker: Man Sets Himself On Fire To Protest Against Police Inaction In Unnao; Visuals Surface
article-image
