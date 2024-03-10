Delhi Crime: Fake DRI Inspectors Hold Businessman Captive, Force Unnatural Sex & Extort Lakhs

In Delhi, men posing as Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) inspectors held a courier businessman captive for 2 days, threatening him with imprisonment and extorting two and a half lakh rupees. Upon the victim's complaint, the police have registered a case against four accused under charges of kidnapping, illegal extortion, abduction, and rape.

According to Live Hindustan report, one of the accused is also the victim's former partner. Police officials revealed that the victim, Vinod (changed name), was previously employed at the office of a courier company in Okhla, Kolkata, in 2022, but quit his job three months later. Afterward, he opened his own office in Janakpuri. He initially employed his former colleague Prashant and later made him a partner, but they separated after a dispute.

Summoned under threat of arrest:

The victim reported that in February, he received a call on his phone from an unknown person. The accused identified himself as Tushar Saxena, an inspector with DRI. He started threatening to arrest him if he did not settle the matter with Prashant and pay 50,000 rupees. On February 18, Tushar called him and asked him to meet near New Delhi Railway Station with Prashant, demanding 20,000 rupees from him. When he arrived, he met Tushar along with Baburao and Abhijeet.

Held captive in a hotel room:

The victim explained that Baburao and Abhijeet also presented themselves as DRI officials and showed identification documents.

After taking the money, they made him sit in a car and took him to Western UP. He returned on February 20. After that, he was kept captive in a room at a hotel in Paharganj for two days. He was physically assaulted, and illicit acts were recorded on video. The culprits took 2.30 lakh rupees from the victim and dropped him off at New Delhi Railway Station on February 22.

The victim informed the police about the incident on February 24. Team nabbed four accused: Following this, under the direction of DCP M. Harshvardhan, SHO Rajeev Rana and SI Gurish Baliyan of Paharganj, a team began an investigation.

Through CCTV footage of the hotel and technical surveillance, Tushar, Abhijeet, Prashant, and Baburao were arrested. During interrogation, the accused revealed that people were not aware of DRI, so they used the agency name to commit the crime.