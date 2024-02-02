 Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Forced To Have Unnatural Sex By Father's Friend In Rajkot, Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeCrime-newsGujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Forced To Have Unnatural Sex By Father's Friend In Rajkot, Accused Arrested

Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Forced To Have Unnatural Sex By Father's Friend In Rajkot, Accused Arrested

The minor was subjected to unnatural sex and threatened by the accused that he would leak her nude pictures if she reveals anything.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Rajkot, February 2: In a horrifying incident that took place in Gujarat's Rajkot, a minor girl was raped, blackmailed and forced to have unnatural sex. The girl is 15-year-old and studies in class 10. The accused, who is a friend of the girl's father, has been arrested by the police recently. A female friend of the accused has also been taken into custody. The girl had been subjected to sexual abuse for the past six months.

The accused, who runs a salon, would take the girl to his friend's house and rape her. The minor was subjected to unnatural sex and threatened by the accused that he would leak her nude pictures if she reveals anything. "He had been raping the girl for the last six months and blackmailed her by threatening to circulate her nude videos if she didn’t give in to his demands," Inspector MM Sarvaiya was quoted as saying in a Times of India report.

Read Also
Gujarat: Man Mows Down Son, Estranged Wife And Her Live-In Partner With Truck In Rajkot; Held
article-image

Phone Chats Exposed The Accused

There was a drastic change in the girl's behaviour. She was not playing with other children and would struggle to focus on her studies. This was noticed by her parents who then checked her mobile phone. They were shocked to read chats between their daughter and the accused. The chats revealed that the accused had been asking her to meet him and used indecent language.

Read Also
Gujarat: Drunk Cop Rams Car Into Bicycle-Borne Student In Rajkot; Arrested
article-image

The parents then counselled the girl and she eventually revealed everything. Her father then lodged a complaint at the Bhaktinagar police station in Rajkot. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376 (3) and 376(2)(N) (committing rape repeatedly on the same woman), 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused has also been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Forced To Have Unnatural Sex By Father's Friend In Rajkot, Accused...

Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Forced To Have Unnatural Sex By Father's Friend In Rajkot, Accused...

Bhopal: Girl Who fell prey to murder bid by dad not his biological daughter, Says Cops

Bhopal: Girl Who fell prey to murder bid by dad not his biological daughter, Says Cops

Ajmer: Dalit Boy Making Reels Assaulted, Forced To Kneel Down & Urinated Upon; FIR Registered After...

Ajmer: Dalit Boy Making Reels Assaulted, Forced To Kneel Down & Urinated Upon; FIR Registered After...

'He Is Now In Hell For Eternity': US Man Beheads 'Traitor' Father, Uploads Video On YouTube Lifting...

'He Is Now In Hell For Eternity': US Man Beheads 'Traitor' Father, Uploads Video On YouTube Lifting...

Bengaluru: Youth Arrested For Spanking Woman At Hotel Over Bet, Friends Caught On CCTV Enjoying...

Bengaluru: Youth Arrested For Spanking Woman At Hotel Over Bet, Friends Caught On CCTV Enjoying...