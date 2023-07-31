Gujarat: Drunk Cop Rams Car Into Bicycle-Borne Student In Rajkot; Arrested |

Gujarat: The entire state of Gujarat remains on high alert following a fatal accident that claimed nine lives on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway. As authorities launch a crackdown on speeding and drunk driving, another distressing incident has emerged from Rajkot.

In a bizarre turn of events near Saurashtra University gate, a drunken police sub-inspector (PSI) collided with a young girl riding her bicycle on Sunday. The impact left the student injured and her bicycle severely damaged. The PSI's reckless actions came to light as witnesses intervened and detained the errant driver.

Video Shows Drunk Officer Smoking Cigarette Shamelessly

In the viral video posted on Twitter by Journalist Gagandeep Singh, the accused officer, identified as PSI Lakshminarayan Vyas was seen shamelessly smoking as the situation unfolded. Witnesses immediately rushed the injured student to a nearby hospital before notifying local authorities of the incident.

The gravity of the situation escalated when the elder brother of the student filed a formal complaint at the university police station, accusing PSI Vyas of driving under the influence of alcohol. Public outrage ensued as citizens questioned the integrity of traffic rules when law enforcement officers themselves flouted them.

Gujarat Police Takes Stern Action

The Rajkot Police swiftly responded to the incident and took custody of the drunk PSI, thanks to the prompt action of the witnesses who handed him over to the authorities. The accused officer is reported to be working at the Bhuj police station.

Gujarat police have reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and stated that such incidents will not be taken lightly. "No one is above the law, not even our own officers. We will thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action," assured a senior police official.

