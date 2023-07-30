Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out At Ahmedabad Hospital, Around 100 Patients Evacuated; Visuals Surface |

A fire broke out in the basement of a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Sunday. Around 100 patients were evacuated from the facility as a precautionary measure after the fire broke in the building, officials informed PTI. Visuals from the site show black smoke emerging out of the facility with firefighters engaged in their operations.

Fire Broke Out In Early Morning Hours

As per preliminary information, the fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in city's Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

"Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out," police inspector MD Champavat told PTI. "Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure," he added.

Fire Official Share Update On Situation

Fire Officer Jayesh Khadiya who was engaged in the fire combat operations gave update on the incident. Khadiya while speaking to the media at the spot said, "Fire broke out at the second basement of Rajasthan Hospital. We got a call around 4:30 am. The reason for fire is yet to be ascertained. Some renovation work was underway in the basement. There is no casualty reported, patients have also been asked to evacuate. Around 20-25 fire tenders are at the spot"

Police and local authorities are trying to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Reportedly, the hospital is run by a charitable trust.

