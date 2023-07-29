Tamil Nadu: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Fire Due To Cylinder Explosion In Krishnagiri; Visuals Surface

Tamil Nadu: At Least 6 Dead, Several Injured In Massive Fire Due To Cylinder Explosion In Krishnagiri |

Tamil Nadu: A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Pasiyapetta area of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu following a gas cylinder explosion on Saturday. The flames also spread to a cracker godown near the restaurant, further resulting in a big explosion in the locality. According to reports, people who were eating at the restaurant were caught in the blaze which claimed at least six lives and injured several others there.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local authorities rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. Fire tenders battled to put out the fire that broke out due to multiple explosions. Many people are feared to be trapped in the rubble of the building. The death toll is feared to rise as the critically injured are receiving critical care in hospital.

Deceased Identified

Local reports suggest that the firecracker godown owner Ravi, his wife Jayashree, daughter Rutika, son Ruddish, the restaurant owner Rajeshwari, Imran and Ibrahim died in the unfortunate incident.

The police are investigating how permission was given to place firecrackers in a heavily populated area. Meanwhile, firefighters are working to rescue those trapped in the rubble. District Collector Sarayu and Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar reached the accident site to take stock of the situation.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)