 Class 10 Student Injured After Being Thrashed Outside Coaching Centre In Delhi
The complainant, a student of Class 10, told the police that around 5 pm on April 15, some people abused him when he was outside his coaching centre.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
Class 10 Student Injured After Being Thrashed Outside Coaching Centre In Delhi | Representative Photo

A 16-year-old boy was injured after he was allegedly thrashed following an altercation outside a coaching centre in the Bhajanpura area of northeast Delhi, police said on Friday.

An FIR against seven to eight people has been lodged in the matter, the police said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Thane: School Headmaster Brutally Stabbed, Accused Arrested
article-image

The complainant, a student of Class 10, told the police that around 5 pm on April 15, some people abused him when he was outside his coaching centre.

“I asked them not to use filthy language and I went inside the institute," the teenager said. It was around 7 pm when I was returning home around six to seven people attacked me, leaving me injured. Someone later took me to a hospital, and read the FIR filed by the boy.

“We are investigating the matter and the accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.

