Thane: School Headmaster Brutally Stabbed, Accused Arrested

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 39-year-old man for trying to kill a school headmaster at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district by stabbing him multiple times, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, he said.

Senior inspector Kiran Undre of the Dombivili GRP said the accused, identified as Shakil Humayun Sheikh, caught hold of the 56-year-old victim when he was walking along the tracks near the Kharbao railway station and asked him why he was not completing the service record of his wife who worked in the same school at Bhiwandi.

"The victim told the accused that her service book has gone missing. His answer annoyed the accused, who then took out a knife and stabbed him several times, leaving him badly injured. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is presently undergoing treatment," he said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim from the ICU of a hospital at Kalyan, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The local police are carrying out a further probe into the crime.