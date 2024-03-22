 Chennai: Sexually Harassed Woman Invites Karate Trainer For Drinks, Strangulates Him To Death With Help Of Husband, His Friends
On March 21, the karate trainer's body was found inside a well and was sent for post-mortem.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 22, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
A karate trainer, who had sexually harassed a woman, was strangulated 12 days ago by the woman, her husband and two of their friends in Chennai's Semmenchery. 

As per reports, the woman called the trainer home for drinks and then, with the help of her husband and his friends, murdered him. 

On March 21, the karate trainer's body was found inside a well and was sent for post-mortem. As per police, the trainer, identified as 42-year-old Loganathan from Reddikuppam went to teach the couple's child on March 13 but did not return home. Soon, as he was unreachable, Loganathan's family contacted the police to file a complaint. 

The couple, after sustained questioning by the police, revealed that Loganathan's body had been dumped in a well near their house. After further questioning to know the intent of their action, the woman said that she had suffered continuous sexual harassment by the karate trainer, and she along with her husband and their friends invited the trainer for drinks and strangulated him to death after beating him up and dumped the body in the well.

