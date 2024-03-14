Father-Son Duo Kill Man After Restaurant Denies Extra Sambhar In Chennai

In a disturbing incident, a father-son pair fatally assaulted a restaurant supervisor following a dispute over extra sambhar at a restaurant in Chennai that escalated on Wednesday.

The victim, Arun (30), was employed as the supervisor at an Adyar Ananda Bhavan restaurant located on Pammal Main Road in Pallavaram, Chennai.

The accused, Shankar (55), accompanied by his son Arun (30), arrived at the restaurant and requested their order to be packed. When they asked for additional sambhar, the restaurant staff refused, resulting in a confrontation between the father-son duo and the staff.

In a fit of anger, Shankar and Arun assaulted the restaurant's security guard. Despite attempts by restaurant supervisor Arun to calm the situation, he was attacked by the father-son pair.

Arun collapsed and lost consciousness. He was swiftly transported to Chrompet Government Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The Shankar Nagar Police have commenced an investigation, leading to the arrest of both the father and the son.

Police investigation into this matter is underway.