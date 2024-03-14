 Father-Son Duo Kill Man After Restaurant Denies Extra Sambhar In Chennai
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFather-Son Duo Kill Man After Restaurant Denies Extra Sambhar In Chennai

Father-Son Duo Kill Man After Restaurant Denies Extra Sambhar In Chennai

The victim, Arun (30), was employed as the supervisor at an Adyar Ananda Bhavan restaurant located on Pammal Main Road in Pallavaram, Chennai.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 08:39 AM IST
article-image

In a disturbing incident, a father-son pair fatally assaulted a restaurant supervisor following a dispute over extra sambhar at a restaurant in Chennai that escalated on Wednesday.

The victim, Arun (30), was employed as the supervisor at an Adyar Ananda Bhavan restaurant located on Pammal Main Road in Pallavaram, Chennai.

The accused, Shankar (55), accompanied by his son Arun (30), arrived at the restaurant and requested their order to be packed. When they asked for additional sambhar, the restaurant staff refused, resulting in a confrontation between the father-son duo and the staff.

Read Also
Indore: 23-Year-Old Youth Murdered For Trespassing Farm By Mistake
article-image

In a fit of anger, Shankar and Arun assaulted the restaurant's security guard. Despite attempts by restaurant supervisor Arun to calm the situation, he was attacked by the father-son pair.

Arun collapsed and lost consciousness. He was swiftly transported to Chrompet Government Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced him dead upon arrival.

The Shankar Nagar Police have commenced an investigation, leading to the arrest of both the father and the son.

Police investigation into this matter is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Over 63,000 Refugees From Pakistan, Bangladesh To Benefit From CAA

Chhattisgarh: Over 63,000 Refugees From Pakistan, Bangladesh To Benefit From CAA

Father-Son Duo Kill Man After Restaurant Denies Extra Sambhar In Chennai

Father-Son Duo Kill Man After Restaurant Denies Extra Sambhar In Chennai

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Kalaben Delkar to Contest on BJP Ticket From Dadra And...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Kalaben Delkar to Contest on BJP Ticket From Dadra And...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Haryana BJP List Names Ex-CM ML Khattar From Karnal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Haryana BJP List Names Ex-CM ML Khattar From Karnal

Bihar: CCTV Footage Shows Purse Snatching Incident Targeting Foreign Woman In Gaya

Bihar: CCTV Footage Shows Purse Snatching Incident Targeting Foreign Woman In Gaya