Bhopal: Online Betting Racket Busted, Kingpin Among 11 Arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jabalpur police have busted an online betting racket and arrested 11 people including the kingpin. The volume of the money transaction of the betting racket may cross over Rs 50 crores, said police. The police have come to know that the racketeer might have had connection with the Mahadev betting App. The gang kingpin had recruited experts on a salary basis to run the betting racket.

The kingpin and six others are residents of Chhattisgarh, while two are from Bihar and two from Jharkhand, said police.

ASP, Sonakshi Saxena told Free Press that they got a tipoff about an online betting racket being operated in a building in an area under Gwarighat police station.

A police team conducted raids at the building on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and arrested three persons from the site. The accused shared information about their kingpin. The police raided a location in the Madan Mahal area and arrested the kingpin Dipesh Dhanwani. It has come to fore that the racketeers were offering links to the betting players and earning huge commission. Dhanwani was giving a salary ranging between Rs 15,000 and 20,000 to the racketeers to run the betting business. They were operating the betting racket through four websites. The police have seized 67 mobile phones, five laptops, 65 ATMs, eight passbooks and a few more digital devices from their possession.