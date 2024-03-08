Maha Shivratri 2024: From Bhojpur To Badwale Mahadev, How Bhopal Celebrates Shiv-Shakti

By: Harshita Rawat | March 08, 2024
From Bhojpur Mandir to the Badwale Mahadev Temple in Bhopal, Maha Shivratri was celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion in Bhopal.
Thousands of devotees gathered at the Shiv Baraat procession commenced from Bhopal's ancient Badwale Mahadev Temple.
Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the grand Mahadev Temple
Mahashivratri was joyously celebrated at Bhojpur Mandir in Bhopal, where devotees gathered to offer prayers to the tallest Shivlinga of the Central India.
At Bhojpur Mandir in Bhopal, devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in the rituals and seek blessings on Mahashivratri.
Children adorned as Lord Shiva, Parvati, Ganesh for the Shiv Baraat procession, symbolise the spirit of the celebration.
Primary kids also participated in the celebrations as they dresses as little Shiva, Parvati, Nandi and Bal Ganesha, adding charm to the procession.
Mahashivratri brought a wave of spiritual fervor and devotion, uniting devotees in prayer and celebration across Bhopal's temples, symbolizing the endless faith for Lord Shiva.
