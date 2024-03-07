Bhopal: Cop Takes ₹50K Loan, Ends Up Repaying ₹14L; Three Held

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber crime police on Wednesday arrested three persons from Mumbai, who had disbursed a Rs 50,000 loan to a police constable, and ended up extorting Rs 14 lakh from him, officials said.

The accused identified as Arvind Yadav (27), Adarsh Tiwari (24) and Sheikh Saddam (29), all residents of Mumbai were operating an online loan app through their call center.

The cyber crime officials said that on February 23, police constable named Sudhesh Gautam had approached the cyber cell, stating that he had opted for a Rs 50,000 loan last year through an online app.

He got the loan amount but five days after the loan sharks began pestering him asking to return the amount. Unable to take the harassment, the constable applied for a loan from another app to return the amount he had taken from the first app.

Despite paying off the entire loan amount, the loan sharks continued harassing him, and even edited his pictures obscenely and sent them to his kin. The accused did not even spare his kin and edited pictures of them too.

After the case was reported to the cyber cops, they began probing the incident. On the basis of technical evidence, they traced the accused to Mumbai. . They swooped down on the accused trio, and arrested them.

The accused used to operate a call centre and disburse loans to people, only to harass them later. They would defame them and extort more money than disbursed. The trio is being interrogated at present.