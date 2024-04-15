Bhopal: 8-Yr-Old Boy Fabricates His Kidnapping Story

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An eight year old boy told a fabricated story of his kidnapping to his sister in Adhartal area, Jabalpur, which alarmed his family members and they approached the police on Friday to lodge a complaint.

Police said the boy lives in Adhartal with is sister and brother-in-law while his parents live in Chitrakoot. On Friday, after attending his karate classes, he was returning home but stopped mid-way to play with his friends to play and got late. On reaching home, when his sister asked why he was late he said two youths on a motorcycle had kidnapped him. The family members went to Adhartal police station to get the matter investigated. When the police questioned the boy, he came out with the truth.

Two brothers killed, 3 injured as truck hits tractor-trolley

Two persons were killed and three injured when a truck hit a tractor-trolley near a warehouse on Vidisha-Sagar road under Tyonda police station limits in Vidisha district in the early hours of Monday. The farmers had gone to sell their crop produce at the warehouse, Tyonda police station in-charge ML Bhati said.

The accident happened when a speeding truck hit the stationary tractor-trolley. Two farmers, both brothers, were killed, he said. Three other farmers received injuries and were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said. The truck driver and helper fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, he said.