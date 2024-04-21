Bhopal: 5 Attack Man Over Old Dispute, Victim Critical

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man belonging to a political party was attacked by five persons belonging to another political party with swords in Khajuri Sadak area on Friday late night over an old dispute, the police said. One of the accused persons has been arrested, while hunt is on for the remaining four. The condition of victim is critical who is receiving treatment at a hospital.

According to Khajuri Sadak police, the man who was attacked has been identified as Santosh Chouhan, a resident of Phanda Kalan. He on Friday night had gone to a lodge located in Khajuri Sadak area and was talking to lodge owner Gopi. Five men - Rambharose, Jai Rathore, Bunty, Rupesh and Aakash arrived there by a car. They began hurling abuses at Chouhan over an old dispute.

When Chouhan protested, all of them flashed swords and attacked him. He received grievous injuries on his stomach, shoulders and other parts of the body. The accused fled after committing the crime. Santosh’s nephew Gajendra reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital. The police were informed, who arrested Jai Rathore. All the accused have been charged with attempt-to-murder. According to police, Chouhan’s condition is critical. They confirmed that victim and accused are associated with different political parties.