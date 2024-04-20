Bhopal: Construction Of Hi-Tech Slaughterhouse Restarts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of hi-tech slaughterhouse for which National Green Tribunal (NGT) had issued order that it be shifted out of city, began again after Supreme Court vacated the High Court’s stay. Livestock Food Processors Private Limited is constructing state-of-the-art slaughterhouse.

In 2015, the central bench of National Green Tribunal had issued order for immediate closure of Bhopal’s only slaughterhouse in Jinsi saying it should be shifted out of city’s municipal limit. After NGT order, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) looked for land at many places on outskirts but people there protested. Due to lack of land, the corporation decided to build a state-of-the-art slaughter house on 2.67 acres of land in Jinsi itself in 2022. It was decided to give it to an agency for 20 years.

Qureshi community, involved in slaughtering of animals, had filed petition in High Court against hi-tech slaughterhouse stating that it would boost meat business and meat from Bhopal would be sold across the country. The community stated they meat should be produced only for Bhopal. Following community’s petition, the High Court had granted stay on construction of an upscale slaughterhouse.

The apex court has vacated the stay. Dr SK Shrivastava, BMC veterinary doctor, said, “Construction for hi-tech slaughter house, has started again.” Assistant municipal commissioner Subodh Jain said, “After Supreme Court vacated HC stay, livestock company has started construction of slaughter house.”