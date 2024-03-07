Bhopal: 2 Held For Duping Man Of ₹12L On Army Job Pretext

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch on Wednesday arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh who duped a person of Rs 12 lakh on the pretext of providing him job in the Indian army. The accused handed over a fake appointment letter containing the logo of Indian Army.

The crime branch officials said victim Darbar Singh Bagdawat (24), a resident of Ashoka Garden, approached crime branch on January 18, 2023. He said he met the duo at the centre where his Staff Selection Commission interview was scheduled. After he gave the interview, he met them outside the centre.He had met two persons in September 2022. The duo promised to get him a job in the army and introduced him to five other persons who posed as Indian army officials.

In October, the duo demanded Rs 12 lakh from Darbar for the job. Darbar gave Rs 50,000 and then transferred the remaining amount in instalments. The accused later called him to Dehradun on the pretext of document verification and then handed over a fake appointment letter to him containing the logo of the Indian army. Later, when Darbar called up the duo and they did not answer his phone for long, he realised he had been duped. He then approached police in January 2023. After gathering all the technical evidences, the police traced their location to Shamli in UP and arrested them from there. Two cell phones, four sim cards, a laptop were seized from them.