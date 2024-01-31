 Ajmer: Dalit Boy Making Reels Assaulted, Forced To Kneel Down & Urinated Upon; FIR Registered After Disturbing Video Surfaces
The victim, who is 17-year-old and studies in class 10, was making reels at Ana Sagar Chaupati in Ajmer when he was humiliated and beaten up.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Ajmer, January 31: In a shocking incident that took place in Rajasthan's Ajmer, a Dalit boy was assaulted, made to kneel down and urinated upon by a group of men. A video of the horrific incident that happened on January 26 is going viral on social media. The victim, who is 17-year-old and studies in class 10, was making reels at Ana Sagar Chaupati in Ajmer when he was humiliated and beaten up.

Speaking to local media, the Dalit boy said he was making reels at Ana Sagar Chaupati when a group of young men asked him not to make videos. When he asked why, they got violent and started beating him. He was assaulted with sticks, made to kneel down and forced to say "papa", the victim said. One of the men urinated on the Dalit boy while another kept recording the video. Three of the accused have been identified as Pushpendra, Rohit and Gokul.

article-image

Case Registered Under SC/ST Act

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the SC/ST Act at the Christian Ganj police station. The cops are trying to identify the accused men and assured they will be arrested soon.

BJP Demands Strict Action

After a video of the incident surfaced online, a delegation led by Saurabh Kumar, vice-president of Ajmer city BJP youth wing, met Additional Superintendent of Police Mahmood Khan and demanded strict action in the case. "The victim is a Dalit. He is in a state of shock as the accused put the video on different social sites," Kumar was quoted as saying. The Additional SP has directed the concerned police station to investigate the matter thoroughly and arrest the accused.

