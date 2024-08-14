Agra Engineering Student Brutally Raped By Senior In Car, Probe Underway

Representative pic |

As the nation still griefs with the shocking rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, another similar incident has been reported. A student at an engineering college in Agra was allegedly raped by a senior student from the same college in a car.

As reported by India Today, the student's complaint states that the accused is a senior from the same institution, and wanted to meet the victim. Upon meeting, the accused, who is from Ghazipur, allegedly forced her into his car in the Sikandra area on the evening of August 10.

The student alleged that the accused tied her hands inside the vehicle, drew a curtain to separate the back seat from the driver, and covered the car windows to prevent anyone from seeing inside.

Despite her desperate pleas for mercy and attempts to raise an alarm, the accused callously threatened to end her life and brutally raped her.

Following the attack, the accused threw the victim out of the car and fled away, abandoning her on the roadside. Shaken but determined, the victim mustered the strength to return to her room and report the heinous crime to the authorities the very next day.

As per the news report, police have have initiated an inquiry and are actively working to trace the accused, who claims to have been present at IIT Jammu and Kashmir for the past 10 days and hasn’t gone anywhere else.

Police are investigating and examining CCTV footage.