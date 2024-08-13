Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Accused Posed As Cop In Hospital; Said 'Hang Me' During Questioning Showing No Signs Of Remorse

Kolkata: Sanjoy Roy, accused of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was not employed by the hospital but was often seen around its premises.

Roy worked as a civic volunteer for Kolkata Police, a position that involved assisting regular police officers in various tasks such as traffic management and disaster response. These volunteers, who earn around ₹12,000 per month, do not receive the same benefits as regular police personnel, according to a report by NDTV.

Roy's Joining As Volunteer, Involvement In Racket

Roy joined the Kolkata Police’s disaster management group as a volunteer in 2019 but was later transferred to the police welfare cell and eventually to the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College. This position allowed him access to various departments within the hospital.

Roy was reportedly involved in a racket within the state-run hospital, where he charged patients' relatives for securing hospital admissions or finding beds at nearby nursing homes when the government hospital was full.

Portrayed Self As Cop

Despite not being an official police officer, Roy portrayed himself as one, wearing a T-shirt with 'KP' (Kolkata Police) on it and using a bike with a KP tag. Many civic volunteers even believed him to be a real cop due to his behavior and appearance. His familiarity with the hospital allowed him to move freely around the campus.

No Remorse During Questioning

Roy reportedly confessed to the crime shortly after being questioned by the police, displaying no remorse and reportedly stating, "Hang me if you want." His mobile phone was found to contain a large amount of pornographic material.

Roy was identified as a suspect after CCTV footage showed him entering the hospital's emergency building around 4 am on the day of the crime. The victim's body was discovered in the same building hours later. A Bluetooth headset found near the victim’s body was linked to Roy, as it had been seen around his neck in the CCTV footage, according to the report.

After committing the crime, Roy went home and attempted to destroy evidence by washing his clothes, but police discovered bloodstains on his shoes. He has been remanded in police custody until August 23.

IMA Demands Thorough Probe In Horrific Crime

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed shock and demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the murder, urging the West Bengal government to ensure the culprits are punished.

The IMA also wrote to Union Minister JP Nadda, calling for an inquiry into the conditions that allowed such a crime to occur and seeking measures to improve the safety of doctors, particularly women, in the workplace.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association, led by President Aviral Mathur, also called for a central agency investigation and announced that the ongoing strike would continue.