 VIDEO: Massive Protest By ABVP Demanding Strict Punishment For Murder Of Congress Corporator's Daughter Inside Hubballi Campus
In response to the protest, the Hubballi-Dharwad road and BRTS Road was blocked for an hour, according to a tweet.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image
ABVP Stages Protest Demanding Strict Punishment For Murder Of Congress Corporator's Daughter Killed Inside Campus | X

Condemning the killing of Neha inside her college in Hubballi, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest outside the campus of BVB College in Hubballi, Karnataka.

According to a tweet, he Hubballi-Dharwad road and BRTS Road was blocked for an hour because of the protest.

The ABVP is demanding strict punishment against the accused in the case.

What happened?

Inside her college in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Thursday, a former classmate killed the daughter of a Congress Corporator. Fayaz, the accused, is in custody, as reported by India Today.

article-image

Neha, 23, is the daughter of Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath, according to the police. She was enrolled in BVB College's Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) programme in her first year. The accused, 23-year-old Fayaz, was a former classmate of Neha's. The campus CCTV footage shows Fayaz stabbing Neha multiple times with a knife before fleeing the scene, reported India Today.

The students and college authorities came to Neha's rescue and rushed to take her to hospital but she was declared dead.

In Hubballi, police apprehended Fayaz with the aid of Vidyanagar police.

India Today sources said that Fayaz, a Belagavi district resident, had been pursuing Neha for a few days after she purportedly turned down his approaches.

