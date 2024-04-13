 Latur: March Staged To Demand Justice For Murdered Student
HomePuneLatur: March Staged To Demand Justice For Murdered Student

Latur: March Staged To Demand Justice For Murdered Student

Sude was allegedly kidnapped by the three accused for a ransom of ₹9 lakh. She was strangled, and her body was buried on the outskirts of Ahmednagar.

Saturday, April 13, 2024
Political leaders, social organizations, and citizens took out a march in Latur city on Friday to demand justice for engineering student Bhagyashree Sude, who was abducted and killed by three men last month.

Sude (22) was allegedly kidnapped by her friend Shivam Fulawale, Suresh Indure, and Sagar Jadhav from the Viman Nagar area of Pune city on March 30. Both Sude and Fulawale hailed from Latur and attended the same college.

Latur News: Father-Son Die After Car Hits Another Vehicle; NQAS Top Ranking For Rural Hospital
Thousands participated in the "Nyay Morcha," which began at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Park. MLAs Amit Deshmukh, Dheeraj Deshmukh, Congress leader Dr. Shivaji Kalge, BJP leaders Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Abhimanyu Pawar, among other leaders, marched alongside citizens and college students. A delegation, led by women and girls, later handed over a memorandum to the collector.

