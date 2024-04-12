Latur News: Father-Son Die After Car Hits Another Vehicle; NQAS Top Ranking For Rural Hospital |

A man and his son were killed while four other members of the family sustained serious injuries after their car rammed into another vehicle from behind in Latur district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place around 4 am near Kolgaon Tanda on Thursday on Latur-Ambajogai road, said police naik Balaji Dappadwad.

The deceased were identified as Mallikarjun Manmathappa Kande (60) and his son Rahul Kanade (36), residents of Ausa Hanuman locality, Latur.

Members of the Kanade family were returning from Ahmednagar after visiting Shirdi on the way, the police official said.

Apparently, an unidentified vehicle in the front slowed down at a speed breaker, and the Kanade family's car rammed into it, he said. The first vehicle did not stop after the accident.

Renapur police are conducting further probe.

Read Also Latur: Two Die In Accident While Distributing Wedding Cards

NQAS top ranking for rural hospital in Latur

A state-run hospital in Murud in Maharashtra's Latur district has been given top ranking by the National Quality Assurance Standards, officials said on Thursday.

A team of experts from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh had visited the rural hospital on March 18, 19 and 20 and evaluated the working of 12 departments, they said.

"We achieved this due to the cooperation of all concerned, including Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge and Zilla Parishad CEO Anmol Sagar. We will continue to work to make the facility even better," said district surgeon Dr Pradeep Dhele.

Lot of effort has gone into achieving the NQAS national ranking, added the 30-bed hospital's medical superintendent Dr Rajabhau Galande.

Officials said the ranking comes with annual finance assistance of Rs 10,000 per bed for the next three years.