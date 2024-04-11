 Latur: Two Die In Accident While Distributing Wedding Cards
According to the police, Vishal Nilewad had become engaged to a woman, and their marriage was scheduled to take place on April 18. He and his cousin were out to distribute wedding invitation cards to their relatives on a motorcycle when their vehicle was hit by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction near Lohara village at around 12:20 pm, they said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
Representative Image

A 22-year-old man and his cousin, who were out on a motorcycle to distribute invitation cards for the former's wedding slated for next week, were killed in a road accident in Latur district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Vishal Bhiwa Nilewad (22) and his cousin Akash Dhondiba Nilewad (25), residents of Anupwadi village in Udgir taluka of the central Maharashtra district, they said.

The impact of the crash was so powerful that both of them died on the spot, said the police.

