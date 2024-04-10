Latur: Gruesome Accident On Udgir-Nilanga Highway Kills Four

Four individuals tragically lost their lives in a gruesome accident involving a truck and a car on the Udgir-Nilanga state highway in Latur district on Wednesday afternoon. According to preliminary information, all the deceased were from Indore and were involved in the textile business.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the car was traveling from Walandi to Nilanga. A truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the car. The impact was so severe that four passengers in the car succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The car sustained extensive damage and was thrown down from the highway, requiring the assistance of a JCB to retrieve it.

The bodies of the deceased were transported to the primary health centre in Walandi for postmortem examination.