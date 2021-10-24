WRWWO conducts awareness seminar for women staff on World Osteoporosis Day

In continuation to the various activities and initiatives carried out by Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO), the organisation has also initiated a series of health awareness seminars to motivate & make women aware of various health issues. Recently, one more seminar was organized under the leadership of Tanuja Kansal – President of WRWWO, at Western Railway Headquarter, on the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day observed on 20th October.





The seminar was conducted by Dr. Ajit Kumar Mehta – Additional Chief Health Director in Dept. of Orthopedic & Joint Replacement Centre of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central. Dr. Mehta has experience in the field of Knee & Hip Replacement and shared his valuable information on the cause, detection and cure of Osteoporosis, especially in women. An informative and engaging powerpoint presentation was displayed followed by an interactive session with the women employees. Kansal in her address to women employees expressed her views that women never tire themselves out. Kansal pointed out that women despite facing excruciating physical pain will continue with their work, be it home or in their workplace. She emphasized that women should ensure to take care of their health and not ignore it, lest it leads to some major ailment. She expressed her feelings in prose, “Naari ek bahut badi shakti hai aur shakti ko kabhi thakna nahi chahiye.”, encouraging women staff to take medical help when required and never neglect their health. The seminar was well received by the participants.

Thakur stated that WRWWO has done several commendable welfare works, especially women centric encouraging employees at their workplace and provide guidance. Earlier too under the leadership of Tanuja Kansal, WRWWO had organized a seminar on Women Health discussing pertinent issues related to Menstrual Hygiene and Menopause & earlier on Breast Cancer Awareness, which was very informative.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:58 PM IST