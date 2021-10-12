e-Paper Get App

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

WRWWO organises an awareness campaign on ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to encourage girl child

8 railway employees who are parents of single girl child felicitated
FPJ Bureau
Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) continues to step forward to encourage women and provide help to railwaymen & their families. Through its multitudinous welfare activities, WRWWO pursues to work relentlessly and has dedicated itself to benefit railway families. In continuation to this, under the aegis of Smt. Tanuja Kansal – President of WRWWO, an awareness campaign was recently organized for the noble cause of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, taking inspiration from the campaign of Govt. of India which aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India. On the occasion, 8 employees having single girl child above 10 years of age were felicitated.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:36 PM IST
