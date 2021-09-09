Western Railway’s RPF rescues 369 children in 2021

In a major step to protect children, Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 369 children and reunited them with their family in the last eight months from January 2021 to August 2021. Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway, commended their efforts and said that the RPF is whole-heartedly doing its social responsibility by understanding the problems of these children and helping them reunite with their families by counselling them. Kansal also appreciated the RPF and frontline staff who are playing a vital role in identifying such critical cases with their intuitive understanding and prompt action as counselors.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the 369 children who had run away from their homes included 233 boys and 136 girls. The children were reunited with their families with the help of NGOs like Childline India Foundation, etc. Most of these young kids left their homes without informing their family members due to a fight, family issues or in search of a better life & glamour. These children

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:15 AM IST