Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway conducts inspection of Ahmedabad division

Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway during his visit to Ahmedabad Division on 2nd September, 2021, conducted inspection of various key parameters of passenger conveniences at Ahmedabad station and reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works of Ahmedabad Division. Kansal also visited the Diesel Loco Shed & Integrated Coaching Depot at Sabarmati for inspection and inaugurated several facilities. GM was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager&concerned branch officers of Ahmedabad Division as well as senior officers from Headquarters.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Alok Kansal closely inspected the various machinery &equipment in the Diesel Shed. GM inspected the Simulator Training Centre and operated a trial run of the simulator. Thereafter, he inspected the Integrated Coaching Depot and inaugurated bio and diesel laboratory. Kansal also held a review meeting with the Diesel Shed officers and gave necessary instructions for improving the working of the system. On this occasion, Kansal initiated a tree plantation drive at the Diesel Shed garden and inaugurated the newly developed sprinkler system as well as an exercise garden which is furnished with in-house built equipment.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:12 AM IST