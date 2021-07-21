Western Railway starts to run Rajdhani Express with new upgraded Tejas rakes

A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out by Western Railway with the introduction of newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes. These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run Western Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train and will boast to offer best in class travel experience. This new rake made its maiden run from Monday, 19th July, 2021. This achievement has been accomplished under the able guidance, energetic leadership as well as continuous monitoring by Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious & premium trains of WR are being replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches. Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express. Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises of exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is first of its kind to be introduced over Indian Railways. The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort.