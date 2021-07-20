Madhya Pradesh: Western Railway fetes 16 staff for efficient work

RATLAM: Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal on Tuesday distributed efficiency shields and cash awards to the railway staff. According to railway information today, 16 officials and employees of Ratlam railway division were given away prizes for their achievements. Ratlam rail division also begged eight shields.

According to railway information, in a programme organised today at Mumbai at the Western railway headquarter, prizes of the 66 Railway Week were distributed for the efficient works during the financial year 2020-21.