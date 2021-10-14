Western Railway organises a safety seminar

Western Railway’s Safety Department recently held a seminar on Safety for Chief Loco Inspectors and Traffic Inspectors who are principal supervisors involved in train operations. These inspectors also control the cadre of train running crew and station staff respectively. This seminar was one of its kind held over Western Railway in many years. It is worthwhile to mention that the idea to hold the seminar is the brainchild of Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway, who termed the seminar as the first part in the series to be held in future.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the seminar was held in an effort to learn from the views of experienced Chief Loco Inspectors (CLIs) and Traffic Inspectors (TIs). At the seminar, CLIs and TIs shared their knowledge, experience and wisdom with the fraternity. GM Alok Kansal has termed this seminar as a step towards Zero Tolerance (towards safety), one of the Tenets of Philosophy of Indian Railways. A total of 23 Chief Loco Inspectors and Traffic Inspectors shared their experiences in two sessions of 2 hours each. Both the sessions were followed by a question-answer round. In the near future, more seminars will be conducted for categories of staff for maintenance of assets of fixed nature like track, stations, signaling, overhead traction assets and coaches & wagons in the second part of the series.

