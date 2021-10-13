Some special trains of Western Railway diverted due to non-interlocking work- check full list

Due to Non-Interlocking Work for commissioning of double line between Bhalwani to Washimbe stations in Daund-Kurduvadi section of Solapur division of Central Railway, train movement will be affected and hence, few trains of Western Rly, will be diverted.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these affected trains are as under:

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

1). Train No. 09054 Ahmedabad – MGR Chennai Central journey commencing on 23.10.201 will be diverted via Surat-Jalgaon-Bhusaval-Wardha-Balharshah-Secunderabad-Raichur instead of Surat-Vasai Road-Pune-Wadi-Raichur.

2). Train No. 09053 MGR Chennai Central – Ahmedabad journey commencing on 22.10.2021 will be diverted via Raichur-Secunderabad- Balharshah -Wardha-Bhusaval-Jalgaon-Surat instead of Raichur-Wadi-Pune-Vasai Road-Surat

3). Train No. 09220 Ahmedabad – MGR Chennai Central journey commencing on 18.10.2021 & 25.10.2021 will be diverted via Surat-Jalgaon-Bhusaval-Wardha-Balharshah-Secunderabad-Raichur instead of Surat-Vasai Road-Pune-Wadi-Raichur.

4). Train No. 09219 MGR Chennai Central - Ahmedabad journey commencing on 20.10.2021 & 27.10.20201 will be diverted via Raichur-Secunderabad-Balharshah-Wardha-Bhusaval-Jalgaon-Surat instead of Raichur-Wadi-Pune-Vasai Road-Surat.

5) Train No. 06502 Yasvantpur-Ahmedabad journey commencing on 17.10.201 & 24.10.2021 will be diverted via Raichur-Secunderabad-Balharshah-Wardha-Jalgaon instead of Raichur-Wadi-Solapur- Kurduvadi -Daund Jn-Manmad-Jalgaon.

6) Train No. 06501 Ahmedabad – Yasvantpur journey commencing on 19.10.2021 & 26.10.2021 will be diverted via Jalgaon-Wardha-Balharshah-Secunderabad-Raichur instead of Jalgaon-Manmad-Daund- Kurduvadi -Solapur-Wadi.

7) Train No. 02755 Rajkot – Secunderabad journey commencing on 18.10.2021, 20.10.2021, 21.10.2021, 25.10.2021 & 27.10.2021 will be diverted via Pune-Miraj - Kurduvadi -Solapur instead of Pune-Daund-Solapur.

8) Train No. 02756 Secunderabad – Rajkot journey commencing on 16.10.201, 18.10.2021, 19.10.2021, 23.10.2021, 25.10.2021, 26.10.2021, will be diverted via Solapur- Kurduvadi -Miraj -Pune instead of Solapur-Daund-Pune.

9) Train No. 07204 Kakinada Town – Bhavnagar Terminus journey commencing on 21.10.201 will be diverted via Solapur-Kurduvadi-Miraj Junction-Pune instead of Solapur-Daund-Pune

10) Train No. 07203 Bhavnagar Terminus – Kakinada Town journey commencing on 16.10.201 & 23.10.2021 will be diverted via Pune-Miraj Junction-Kurduvadi-Solapur instead of Pune-Daund -Solapur.

11) Train No. 09016 Indore – Lingampalli journey commencing on 16.10.2021 & 23.10.2021 will be diverted via Pune-Miraj -Kurduvadi,-Solapur instead of Pune-Daund-Solapur.

12) Train No. 09015 Lingampalli – Indore journey commencing on 17.10.2021 & 24.10.2021 will be diverted via Solapur- Kurduvadi -Miraj-Pune instead of Solapur-Daund-Pune.

13) Train No. 09120 Kevadiya – MGR Chennai Central journey commencing on 20.10.2021 & 27.10.2021 will be diverted via Pune-Miraj - Kurduvadi -Solapur instead of Pune-Daund-Solapur.

14) Train No. 09119 MGR Chennai Central - Kevadiya journey commencing on 17.10.2021 & 24.10.2021 will be diverted via Solapur- Kurduvadi -Miraj -Pune instead of Solapur-Daund-Pune.

Passengers are requested to kindly note the above changes.

