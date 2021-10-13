Central Railway to run special trains between Mumbai and Pune; check details here

The Central Railway has decided to run special trains between Mumbai and Pune, a recent press release stated.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board the special trains. All norms, SOPs related to COVID19 would need to be adhered to on the journey, the release said.

The trains will ply according to the following schedule:

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Pune Special

01009 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 17.50 hrs daily with effect from on 18.10.2021 till further advice and arrive Pune at 21.50 hrs same day.

01010 special will leave Pune at 06.05 hrs daily with effect from on 18.10.2021 till further advice and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 09.55 hrs same day.

Halts: Dadar, Thane (only for 01009), Kalyan, Karjat, Lonavala, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Khadki and Shivaji Nagar .

Composition: One AC Chair Car, 13 Second class seating.

Reservation: Bookings for 01009 and 01010 Special on normal fare will open on 15.10.2021 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings at halts of the above special train, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 08:20 PM IST