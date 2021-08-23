Vice President visits HAL facilities, calls for developing indigenous cutting-edge technologies

The Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, paid his maiden visit to HAL facilities accompanied by Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka here today. “I am assured of our nation’s security and safety after seeing this impressive infrastructure in Aerospace and Defence,” he said in his address to senior officers of HAL and ADA. He hailed the ongoing public-private partnership in various defence projects of HAL and said all efforts should be made to develop cutting-edge technologies indigenously to strengthen India’s defence against the background of the complex geo-politics. The dignitaries visited LCH, ALH Hangars, and LCA Tejas division.

“HAL has attributes of a global leader and I envisage the Company to play a greater role in realizing India’s dream of self-reliance in aerospace and defence in the future. I am proud of the role the Company has played for the past 80 years ever since its inception. I am happy that India’s homegrown fighter LCA Tejas will be produced in large numbers and the Government has taken initiatives to galvanize the Indian Defence Industry,” he added.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:34 AM IST