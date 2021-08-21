LCA program gains ground with HAL signing contract worth Rs 5375 crores with GE Aviation, USA for Supply of GE F404 Engines

Advertisement

HAL has placed an order of for USD 716 million (Rs 5375 crore) for 99 F404GEIN20 engines and support services with GE Aviation, USA to power the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. The contract was signed on August 17, at HAL Corporate Office.

“This is largest ever deal and the purchase order placed by HAL for LCA”, said R. Madhavan, CMD, HAL. The Company is working closely with GE for its support to pursue the export potential of LCA and also to supply spares to the global supply chain of GE 404 engines, he added. Chris Cyr, Vice President, Business Development & Sales, GE Aviation who interacted virtually said his company is proud of 16yearlong partnership with HAL and is happy to extend the relationship with this new order. “The F404 family of engines has proven itself in operations all over the world and we have committed to deliver all 99 engines and support services by 2029”, he added.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:44 AM IST