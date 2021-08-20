HAL sponsored Akshay Patra kitchen to serve 7,500 children in Bengaluru

Advertisement

HAL sponsored Akshay Patra Kitchen was inaugurated by R Madhavan, CMD, HAL at Guniagrahara village in Bengaluru August 18. “We are proud to be associated with this noble cause as we believe education and food are integral part of children as they grow. We will stand by such causes”, he said while addressing the gathering of children and their guardians. The kitchen will serve about 7500 children every day and is the fourth of its kind in Bengaluru. It is equipped with the stateoftheart kitchen infrastructure with the best safety and hygiene standards.

Chanchalpathi Dasa, Vice Chairman of The Akshay Patra Foundation (TAPF) in his presiding address said such partnerships are crucial for sustaining powerful social work and thanked HAL for the support. He reiterated the Foundation’s commitment to reach out to more children with tasty, hygienic and nutritious food. The foundation feeds nearly four lakh children in Karnataka and nearly 17 lakh across the country.

Alok Verma, Director HR (HAL) and officials from HAL and TAPF were also present on the occasion

The new Guniagrahara kitchen under HAL CSR project of 2.5 crores covers Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP), water treatment plant, solar water heater, associated kitchen equipment and civil works. As per the new Government guidelines, the temperature of the food at the time of serving should be maintained at more than 65 degrees centigrade and vessels provided for this kitchen meet the requirement.

ALSO READ HAL signs contract worth Rs 5,375 cr with GE Aviation for supply of engines for Tejas aircraft

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 01:00 AM IST