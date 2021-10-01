VIA & MIA Members greet cabinet minister Kanubhai Desai

Vapi and Morai Industries Association team members visited Gandhinagar to meet Cabinet Minister of (Finance - Energy - Petrochemicals) Kanubhai Desai. President of Vapi Industries Association Kamlesh Patel, Vice President Sunil Agarwal Secretary and Vapi City BJP President Satish Patel, Treasurer Hemang Nayak, Joint Secretary Kalpesh Vora, VGL Director Former President and V. I. A Advisory Board Member Yogesh Kabriya, VIA Advisory Board Member Milan Desai, Former President and Advisory Zari Board Member Shirish Desai, Former President and Advisory Board Member Prakash Bhadra, VGL Director Magan Savaliya VIA Member Koshik Patel, Suresh Patel, Morai Industries Association President Goutam Shah and Member Gujarat Paper Mill Association's office bearers met with Kanubhai Desai and greeted him with flowers and congratulated him for new responsibilities.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:47 PM IST