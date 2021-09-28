Vanijya Utsav, Export Expo organised in Daman

Vanijya Utsav, two days Expo for Export Industries organised on 21 and 22nd September 202l at Koli Samaj Hall, Dunetha, Nani Daman. Vanijya Utsav (Export Expo) organized by Department of Industries, U.T Administration of DNH&DD in association with Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Council (SRTEPC) and in presence of Ministry of Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), New Delhi . The session started with the presentation of various schemes to exporters by the Joint Director, DGFT which was very beneficial to the participants and met with a wide round of applause. Under the able guidance of Administrator, Praful Patel and in the dynamic leadership of Secretary (Industries), Dr. A. Muthamma, the Industries Department had organized panel discussion with members from Export Industries and Ministry of Commerce and Synthetic & Rayon Textiles Export Council (SRTEPC) and Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), Mumbai, DGFT. All the participants actively participated in the Export Expo and most of them were participating for the first time were enthusiastic about the future events and had appreciated that the above event was well organized by Department of Industries, U.T Administration of DNH & DD inspite of less time in hand and that it was well planned and well executed. The Participants opined that U.T Administration should organize such event once in six months for active promotion of export products from the U.T Function ended with vote of thanks to all the dignitaries, certificate distribution to all the participants.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:00 PM IST