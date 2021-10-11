Tiruppur collector inaugurates new regional office of Union Bank of India

Tiruppur District Collector Dr S Vineeth inaugurated the new Regional Office of the Union Bank of India at Eveready Complex, Dharapuram Road, Tiruppur on Friday. A R Subramaniyam, Chairman of Eveready Group of Spinning Mills and R Gopala Krishnan, Chairman of Royal Classic Mills lit the lamps at the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiruppur District Collector Vineeth said that the Union Bank of India has to expedite their services by giving significance to the schemes of the central and state governments so that the entrepreneurs and the weaker sections of the society are benefitted.

Subsequently, the Collector handed over the checks of Rs 2 lakhs to the beneficiaries of the government insurance scheme. He also handed over the sanction advice to eligible borrowers under Prime Minister’s Svanidhi, MUDRA, financial aid to the beneficiaries, financial aid to the unemployed youths and the sanction letters to the applicants of MSME loans. In this, Rs 10 crore loan was sanctioned to 20 customers.

Field General Manager Annapoorna said, “The new regional office has been opened with the aim of carrying out services in Tiruppur and neighbouring districts. There are innumerable schemes for the customers in the Union Bank of India”.

Prior to this, Tiruppur Regional Head Senthil Kumar welcomed the gathering. Speaking then he said the Union Bank of India is pioneering the loan sanctioning to the export sector as the export trade is flourishing in Tiruppur. He also asked the people to utilise and get benefitted from all the schemes and services provided by the bank. Deputy Regional Manager Arivazhagan rendered the vote of thanks. A lot of customers attended the event.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:41 AM IST