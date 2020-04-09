Coronavirus in Indore: UBI in combat mode

Following inconvenience caused to the poor due to the national lockdown, it was decided to provide financial assistance to poor women under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and cash was transferred to the Jan Dhan Savings accounts.

All banks were instructed to provide facilities to the poor to withdraw funds from ATMs or other mediums without any difficulty.

Union Bank of India, always a front-runner in the nation's interest, has ensured that across the length and breadth of the nation, there should be no dearth of funds in the banks and ATMs.

In the process, personal hygiene / masks / sanitization etc were also taken care of by the bank. Union Bank of India, Regional Office Indore BC Tina Sisodia has led from the front.

She has also made good use of the social media. In Tanda, a tribal dominated area, a video made by Sisodia to inform the tribals about the government schemes has been uploaded on WhatsApp.

Sisodia connected with the rural background, adopted a very simple, easy and interesting ways and also took help of village sarpanch, secretary etc to spread awareness among the people.