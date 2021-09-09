SWR holds meeting with regd parcel lease holders of Bengaluru division

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager, South Western Railway, addressed the registered parcel lease holders of Bengaluru Division, on 06.09.2021. He joined through Video Conference.

He requested the leaseholders to engage on Long term lease contracts, and assured lease holders that bottlenecks shall be resolved expeditiously for promoting the ease of doing business. He also sought suggestions of lease holders for improving the parcel traffic and sought their co-operation in creating a parcel hub at Bengaluru. He assured that all necessary support shall be rendered to the customers.

Over the last five months (April –Aug 2021) 31.07 crores worth of revenue has been generated in Bengaluru Division, from the parcel traffic. 47350 tonnes of goods have been transported to various destinations across the country in VPUs, SLRs by different registered lease holders such as Lotus Farms, EGSL, Sree Rajalakshmi Cargo Movers, Safe Connect, Maruti Rail Cargo, AVG Logistics Ltd., KSB TCC (P) Ltd., R M Cargo, M/s Care Cargo Forum), Spiderman Express Pvt. Ltd., B T C retail, and Mica Cargo Movers whose representatives were present at the meeting.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:10 AM IST