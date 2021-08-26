Sanjeev Kishore, GM SWR holds review meeting on safety and freight loading

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway conducted a review meeting on safety and freight loading of the Zone today i.e. 25th August, 2021 from Rail Soudha, Hubballi. Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers of all the three Divisions viz., Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions participated through Video Conference. The General Manager reviewed the status of safety drives being conducted over the zone for smooth running of trains and safety in train operations. The General Manager underlined during the course of inspections, the concerned officers, supervisors and construction staff shall be sensitized on all aspects of safety.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:07 AM IST