e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:07 AM IST

Sanjeev Kishore, GM SWR holds review meeting on safety and freight loading

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway conducted a review meeting on safety and freight loading of the Zone today i.e. 25th August, 2021 from Rail Soudha, Hubballi. Principal Heads of Departments, Divisional Railway Managers of all the three Divisions viz., Hubballi, Bengaluru and Mysuru Divisions participated through Video Conference. The General Manager reviewed the status of safety drives being conducted over the zone for smooth running of trains and safety in train operations. The General Manager underlined during the course of inspections, the concerned officers, supervisors and construction staff shall be sensitized on all aspects of safety.

ALSO READ

Alok Kumar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner Cum IG, SWR awarded with prestigious President of...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:07 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal