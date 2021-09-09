SRM bags three excellence awards from AICTE

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur has received the 'First Prize' in AICTE National Level Clean and Smart Campus Award 2020 (A Campus first step towards Sustainability) under the "University/Deemed to be University" category for their outstanding Clean & Smart Campus.

The Certificate of Excellence was presented by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and was received by Vice Chancellor of SRMIST Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan.

Dr. P. Supraja, Assistant Professor from the Department of Networking and Communications, School of Computing, SRMIST has been awarded as ‘Best Teacher’ under AICTE- Visvesvaraya Best Teacher Award 2021 in recognition of her teaching excellence in technical education.

This Certificate of Excellence is aimed to recognize the meritorious faculties on Teachers Day every year at National level and encourage them to update themselves to the ever-changing needs of higher education at global level and thereby becoming an effective contributor towards the society.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:08 AM IST