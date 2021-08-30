SRM Hospital opens 3 centres of Excellence on the occasion of its Founder’s Day

SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre (SRM MCH&RC), Kattankulathur today launched its new layout for their website. This was done on the occasion of its Founder’s Day. The event held at the hospital premises was presided over by SRM Group of Institution’s Founder Chancellor Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, MP. Apart from launching the website, three Centre of Excellence were inaugurated by SRMIST’s Pro Chancellor (Academics) Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan.

The three centres of excellence are: Division of Cleft lift Palate and Crania Facial Anomalies in the Department of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. This is partnered with ‘SMILE TRAIN’, an US based charity organization for the treatment of Cleft lift palate defects in children free of cost; the Department of E&T has started a new division of Neurootology and Vestibular Laboratory. This is jointly operated by ENT, Neurology, Audiology, Vestibular Therapy, and Physical medicine Rehabilitation. Dealing with patient vertigo and complex, head ache. The third Centre of Excellence is Clinical trial research unit. SRM hospital was selected by ICMR for the conduct of COVAXIN Clinical trial. It is the only hospital in Tamil Nadu to have achieved this distinction. All three phases of the trial were conducted here and the new centre has been constructed and that was inaugurated recently.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:42 AM IST