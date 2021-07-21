Corporate Gallery

SRM AP students create record with startUp OurEye.ai

The first batch B.Tech students of SRM University AP founded OurEye.ai, an automated, end-to-end video intelligence solution for enterprises to monitor surveillance camera recordings, leveraging pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure.

OurEye received USD 35,000 from Sanjay Mehta led 100X.VC, and currently comprises 23-member team including the three co-founders – Sourav Sanyal, Miran Junaidi and Saurabh Ghanekar, all final year Computer Science students of SRM University – AP.

Being used by 11 companies across 17 outlets, the start-up generated over USD 120,000 to fuel their mission of bringing cameras to life, said the OurEye team.

OurEye.ai is about creating a whole new world of remote auditing and monitoring with pre-existing CCTV-IP infrastructure. It is a real-time video analytics platform that enables enterprises to supercharge their business with video analytics.

This transforms and solves numerous operational problems across a variety of sectors such as F&B, Hospitality, Workplace Safety, and Manufacturing.

SRM University AP President Dr P Sathyanarayan said that the university has “a clear charter to advance and promote entrepreneurial and start-up ecosystem and culture to transform the state and country”.

